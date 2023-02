Prices remain high amidst January inflation

Annual Inflation remains stubborn and in its latest results, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics says, consumer prices rose by 0.2% in the 12 months to January 2023 to 10.4% from 10.2% recorded in the year ended December 2022, attributing the rise to an increase in the price of some food crops. Monthly inflation dropped, attributed to among others a decline in passenger transport, but prices of other goods such as rice and sugar went up in the same period.