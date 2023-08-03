Presidential CEO forum on actualizing e-mobility

Manufacturers and policy analysts urged the government to fully align its policy towards supporting its aspirations to move into the e-mobility assembling space. Business captains at the 4th bi-annual CEO forum that sat in Jinja also advised the government to make human resource development a priority starting with the universities. At the global level, it is believed that African countries have an opportunity to improve economic, environmental, and social conditions by becoming a meaningful player in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) market.