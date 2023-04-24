POST HARVEST HANDLING: Soroti value addition facility ready

The 18 billion shillings Soroti high-level value addition facility, is now ready for use and could be handed over to the government sometime soon, after an inspection was done by related agencies, mainly the Ministry of local government, Ministry of Agriculture, and Works among others. Ettedu Godfrey the national program facilitator MATIP in the Ministry of local government says the facility will handle grains, oil crops, legumes, and other cash crops.