Post-covid recovery support still wantingin trade sector

The economy was fully opened up more than a year ago, yet the impact of the pandemic-induced slowdown has not dissipated even in 2023. The traders, through their body, the Kampala City Traders Association, question the effectiveness of post-recovery funding support, claiming it has not achieved its intended purpose. Brian Angurini spoke to KACITA Chairman Thaddesus Musoke about 2023 and the hopes for 2024.