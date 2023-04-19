PAU emphasizes need for refined local content ahead of Oil & Gas production

36 months to the anticipated commercial production of Oil and Gas, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, says it remains very critical to refine the local content concerning the requisite market demand. The authority argues that training institutions must be keen on capacity in legal matters, environmental regulations and research and development, as far as local content devt is concerned. Lindah Nalubanga, the Senior National Content Officer at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, was speaking at the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kampala.