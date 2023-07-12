Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Total E&P Uganda abandons 2 oil wells in Murchison Park
  • 2 News Uhuru Kenyatta calls for 'peaceful resolution' of DRC conflict
  • 3 National Speaker threatens to slash allowances for absentee MPs
  • 4 National Army guns used in wave of crime around Kampala
  • 5 National Sombre mood as Aponye is laid to rest