Parish development model: Digital cash system availed to beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the parish development model now have access to cash from a central digital disbursement system provided by the government-owned post-Bank, this will make it easy especially for mobile money registered Ugandans. This according to Sylvia Mulinge the MTN Chief executive and Julius Kakeeto the post bank managing director, is meant to ensure effective administration. The launch of the digital system was in the Mbale district.