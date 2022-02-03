OIL EXPECTATIONS: Civil society cautions government

More than two trillion shillings is expected in additional taxes annually as a result of the oil development process, with the signing of the final investment decision. But Civil society has cautioned the government to manage the expectations of the citizens towards oil returns. This week, Uganda, Tanzania governments and France's TotalEnergies and partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation reached on Tuesday a final investment decision agreement to kick start crude oil production with some 10 Billion dollars expected to be invested.