Oil companies await UNOC on fuel prices

Fuels and lubricants marketer VIVO Energy has signed sales and purchase agreements with the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) for the supply of petrol and diesel. Geoffrey Elyenu, VIVO Energy's supply and distribution manager, stated that UNOC will determine the baseline cost per litre. The first fuel consignment is expected this weekend, with fuel companies agreeing to buy 100% from UNOC.