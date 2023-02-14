NSSF says Nakigalala land not yet purchased

The National Social Security Fund this week classified that the purported purchase of the Nakigalala land has not yet taken place and that 400bn shillings was budgeted for 2 pieces of land, one at Nakigalala and another at Nakawa, following a proposed partnership with Uganda police. The line minister Betty Among has alleged that the fund budgeted to purchase land at Nakigalala at 400bn shillings whereas she has obtained a valuation of 246 billion shillings for the land. The committee will present the report on the outcome by the end of this month.