Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Agnes Nandutu: Troubled minister who miraculously became MP
  • 2 National Student arrested over stabbing colleague to death
  • 3 National Kabale, Rubanda districts get boat ambulance
  • 4 National Minister Kasaija returns ‘evil’ iron sheets
  • 5 National LC1 chairperson arrested over burning suspected thief