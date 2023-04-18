NSSF launches enterprise development campaign for 5000 university students

5000 University students will be beneficiaries of an enterprise development campaign by the national social security fund, called the ‘GIG’ economy, according to officials, the provident fund will offer an apprenticeship to seven Universities such as Makerere University, Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi, Bishop Stuart University and Kampala University. NSSF Deputy Managing Director Patrick Ayota, says the program is aimed at aiding the youth to succeed in alternative job markets.