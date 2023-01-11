NON-PAYMENT OF SALARIES: Finance Ministry blames agencies

The finance ministry has rejected claims that it is responsible for delays in the payment of wages and salaries to government workers. During the release of the third quarter of budgetary funds for the FY 2022/23, the Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggobi insisted, that the ministry has released all the monies, putting the blame instead on spending agencies. Meanwhile, the total approved budget for the financial year 2022/23 according to a ministry of financial statement, is 48 trillion shillings. Betty Ndagire reports.