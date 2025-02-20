NITA-U introduces data protection measures

In today’s fast-evolving digital world, cybersecurity has become a critical concern, with cybercrime cases on the rise, according to a Police Crime Report released on Wednesday. Data breaches are also causing significant financial losses. In response, the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) has launched a new Data Protection and Privacy Compliance Toolkit to help organizations strengthen data security. Dr. Annabella Habinka, a Board Member at NITA-U, stated that the initiative aims to address growing concerns about data privacy, particularly in the financial sector.