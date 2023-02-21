MPs ask Gov’t to finance irrigation project

It emerged during the oversight tour of the project for the design, supply and installation of solar-powered irrigation systems by the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, that the government’s 15 per cent funding that is being implemented by Nexus Green Ltd, a renewable energy company, in water-stressed areas of the eastern and northern region, is yet to come through even as the project implementers continue to deliver on their side of the deal. The UK Export Financed solar irrigation project worth 436 billion shillings will roll out 687 sites of solar irrigation systems across the country to enhance agricultural production and increase access to safe water in the country.