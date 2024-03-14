Ministry launches cooperative registry in Mbarara city

The Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives has today unveiled the Cooperative Registry Management Information System in Mbarara City. According to the Permanent Secretary, Geraldine Busulwa, it acts as a one-stop center for information on the cooperative movement in Uganda. She adds that the registry will also serve as a valuable resource for data collection and research on the cooperative sector, providing insights into the number of cooperatives, their economic impact, sectors of operation, and compliance.