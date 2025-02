Mineral value addition; Uganda targets EU markets

Since its launch in 2024, the Sustainable Business for Uganda (SB4U) platform has significantly boosted Uganda’s exports to the EU, increasing from EUR 500 million to EUR 900 million between 2019 and 2023. This week, the SB4U 2025 conference in Kampala is focusing on mineral value addition, particularly in gold, to capitalize on Uganda’s estimated USD 620 billion in mineral wealth.