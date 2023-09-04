Milk production: Uganda gears up for more exports

Now, recent figures Uganda’s export value of milk and milk products rose $98 million in 2021 to 103 billion dollars the previous year, the good performance attributed to efforts at compliance and regulations. However government will have to intensify value addition investments to attain this aspiration. The government plans to establish seven high-capacity milk value-addition plants, with three already set up. The latest to be commissioned is in the cattle corridor of Kyankwanzi. Joan Salmon has more.