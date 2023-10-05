Manufacturers’ exhibition: 5 US cents power tariff to be extended

President Museveni has promised to extend the US 5 cents per kilowatt hour to more industrial parks after a pilot conducted in in two Industrial parks in Kapeka and Buikwe. Manufacturers are anxiously awaiting this decision, which could also benefit those outside the industrial parks. These were details contained in President Museveni’s speech, read on his behalf by Vice President Jessica Alupo, at the official opening of this year's international manufacturers' trade exhibition