Lessons from Entebbe express way: More toll roads in the offing

For Uganda to reach its projected growth target and thereafter achieve middle-income status, the government is keenly aware of the importance of road and rail infrastructure links in attaining those aspirations. However, this is often complicated by the debt burden. Now, the Head of Public-Private Partnerships at the Ministry of Finance, Jim Mugunga, says the solution to this problem lies in a concept where a contract structure is defined, including the scope of work. Meanwhile, the Head of the Roads Authority, Allen Kagina, says compensation for the Jinja Express Highway is underway. Betty Ndagire has more.