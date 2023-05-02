Lato Milk to fund 2,000 farmers to boost milk production

After a fresh 35 million dollar loan injection into Lato milk, trading in Uganda as Pearl Diaries, the company is now focusing on boosting on farm production, this process will see the milk and milk products producer invest in 2000 farmers that will ensure nonstop supplies. As Betty Ndagire reports, these interventions will help seal Uganda’s position, among the top milk exporters on the African continent such as Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa and Sudan.