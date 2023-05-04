KCB Group pays UGX 68B for 85% stake in DRC's Trust Merchant Bank

Uganda securities exchange listed, KCB Group paid UGX 681 billion to acquire an 85% stake in DRC lender, Trust Merchant Bank (TMB), in a deal that has given it a foothold in the vast mineral-endowed central African country. According to its latest annual report, the lender has for the first time disclosed the value of the deal, which shows that the amount includes goodwill (premium) of over UGX 81 billion in the transaction that values the DRC bank at UGX 790 billion. KCB, which completed the purchase last December, had previously said the deal would be priced at 1.49 times the book value or net assets of the DRC lender—working out to nearly UGX 463 billion as of December 2021 when TMB net assets were UGX 381 billion. According to today’s closing prices, KCB's share price stands at UGX 986.