Kasaija urges investment to boost job creation for youth

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has urged lenders and large enterprises to increase investments and boost job creation for the country’s well-educated but struggling youth, many of whom have turned to the motorcycle transport industry, commonly known as boda bodas. He was speaking at a stakeholder dialogue hosted by the East African Development Bank (EADB) this morning in Kampala. The Managing Director of EADB reported that the lender had, over the past five years, disbursed a total of 140 billion shillings to 14,000 SMEs through partnerships with the government and financial institutions, supporting agriculture and enterprise development.