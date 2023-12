Karuma to boost power access project

With the Electricity Generation Company announcing profits after acquiring management of three previously privately managed power plants, their fourth plant under management in Karuma is expected to release 600 megawatts of power starting early next year. According to Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa this will be a plus for the Energy access project which starts in January part of the plans to connect Uganda by up to 80% by 2030. Racheal Nabisubi has more.