INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: URSB seek written permission for copyrights

The registrar general of Uganda Registration Services Bureau Mercy Kainobwisho says the agency, has started integrating Intellectual Property rights in all government institutions in the country, to ensure that brands are protected and paid for their work. Now, broadcasters as well as artistes must obtain permission, in writing before using the works of a deceased person. She was speaking during the National Intellectual Property Week in Kampala, the URSB held yesterday in Kampala in partnership with the Japan Patent Office (JPO).