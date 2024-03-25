Insolvency conference: Protecting suppliers when companies fail

On day one of the annual insolvency conference hosted by the Uganda Registration Services Bureau for judicial officers, a board member of the URSB called on the government to scale up efforts to support post-pandemic stressed businesses, urging deliberate reforms in the country’s laws. Hundreds of businesses in Uganda today have faced forced closures as a result of failure to file tax returns, and some have recently been issued notices.