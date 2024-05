INDUSTRIALISATION: Is Uganda on track?

In the last financial year, Uganda has lost up to 40 industries to neighboring Tanzania, according to Allan Ssenyondwa, the Research and Advocacy Director at the Uganda Manufacturers Association. He was speaking at an industrialization forum during the launch of guidelines for developing Uganda’s industrial parks and free zones in Kampala today. Suggestions came up calling for a rethink in the policies tailored to support local manufacturers.