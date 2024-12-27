Industrial parks driving economic transformation in Kampala

In the heart of bustling metropolitan Kampala, where towering skyscrapers and vibrant neighborhoods intertwine, a new wave of transformation is quietly reshaping the urban landscape. Industrial parks are experiencing development that promises to redefine Kampala’s economic and social life. NTV's RACHEAL NABISUBI explores how these dynamic spaces are becoming vital engines of job creation, innovation, and economic development through import substitution.