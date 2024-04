I will not mortgage the country - Finance minister

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija says the government will continue to tighten its fiscal conditions to avoid accumulating debt, despite urgent expenditure needs for infrastructure projects such as roads, stadiums in Lango and Hoima districts, security, health, among others in the budget. The latest report by the Centre for Budget and Tax Policy shows that government expenditure is set to reduce by 3.47 trillion shillings in the FY 2024/25.