How gov't freeze on borrowing will affect you

Starting the next financial year 2023/24, the Finance Ministry freeze the acquisition of new public debts, currently hovering at slightly over 70 trillion shillings, according to government records, although other sources estimate it at between 85 trillion and 90 trillion shillings. Economic experts have described the plan to freeze borrowing in the short to medium term, as an “interesting development” that will not happen without something giving way.