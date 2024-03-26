Helping business in distress : The folly of not asking for the right help

As the global and local macroeconomic situation becomes increasingly delicate, it is anticipated that many businesses will look to restructure their financial position and potentially close. Financial distress is what takes down most SMEs, yet it does not usually happen overnight. We spoke to a legal expert who says that seeking the help of financial advisers may save your business, sometimes through insolvency tools, among others. Racheal Nabisubi has more.