Government to sink shs400bn in UTL revamp

Uganda’s government telecom corporation has rebranded to UTEL according to ICT minister Chris Baryomunsi when also tweeted, quote “better things are coming. The plan according to the government is to invest 300 billion shillings going forward. In 2007 Libyan firm Lap Green acquired 69% of UTL shares, with government retaining 31%, government now has full ownership.