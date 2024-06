Government pledges to ring-fence funding for MSMEs

The State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, David Bahati, has pledged special treatment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) seeking business financing from government programs such as Emyooga, the Parish Development Model, and the Uganda Development Bank. This statement was made during an NMG symposium organized by NMG, which aimed to discuss key issues affecting micro, small, and medium enterprises