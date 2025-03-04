Government calls out contractors on quality

The government is committed to enhancing local content participation across the huge infrastructure spend, which runs in excess of 3 trillion shillings annually. Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja says that quality assurance, ranging from procurement, execution, and delivery of infrastructure projects, will require more stringent oversight. She was speaking at an event marking World Engineering Day, which is being marked under the theme: Shaping our Sustainable Future through Engineering.