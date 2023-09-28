Gov’t rallies media to market innovations

The government through the science and technology secretariat, has signed the media a special forum at the exhibition to deliberate on the narrative around Uganda’s journey in technology and innovation. The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monica Musenero, says, duding the exhibition slated for 6th to 11 November 2023. As part of the activities, the science secretariat says, Ugandans will be given a chance to experiment with numerous inventions. This year’s science week theme is our science-led journey towards social-economic transformation.