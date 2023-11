Food prices drop in November due to bumper harvest

The prices of food crops and related items in the concluding month of November 2023 decreased by 0.3%, according to the statistics bureau. This is a significant drop from the over 2% recorded the previous month. The statistics agency attributes this decline to a bumper harvest of vegetables, matooke, and others, which contributed to a 0.2% slowdown in prices during the month. Additionally, prices of fruits and nuts also saw a decrease.