Food exports: Uganda still Kenya’s major source

The High Commissioner to Uganda admits, that Uganda is still Kenya’s important source of food exports. This is during Ambassador George Owino’s tour of northern Uganda’s farm establishments, a visit seen as a reassurance to Ugandan farmers who have had to bear the brunt of Kenya's ever-shifting goal posts. He blamed trade barriers on cartels, with some of the issues currently being handled through the East African Community Secretariat. Betty Ndagire reports.