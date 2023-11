Financial inclusion: Post bank avails first open access app

With a turnover of more than 700 billion shillings in its first two months of testing, the new Post bank open access App dubbed Wendi has onboarded five other banks which is a first in the market. At the heart of the new APP whose use only needs a national ID, is the implementation of fund disbursement for the Parish Development Model which has been daunted with inefficiencies. Racheal Nabisubi reports.