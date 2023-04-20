Finance Ministry to fund remainder of financial year through local revenue despite budget deficit

The finance ministry has promised to fund the remaining part of this year's financial year expenditure through local revenue even as the budget deficit persists. This after the third quarter saw an 800 billion deficit, which was double what was expected, quarter four releases already indicate a 6% increase above the planned expenditure. Racheal Nabisubi was at the Ministry of Finance during the briefing by the secretary to the treasury.