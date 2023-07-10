Experts urge petro-dollars to fuel just transition amid calls for clean energy

Behind continuous calls to resource-rich countries to move from fossil fuels to clean energy, voices in the academia and energy experts are advising that a just transition is only possible if new entrants such as Uganda could use billions of petro-dollars from its oil revenues to finance the energy transition. This as rich countries are still struggling to meet financing pledges made at the previous COP27 meeting in Egypt.