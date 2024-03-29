Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National How local bars, lodges are fueling sex work
  • 2 National Ssezibwa wetland encroachers protest new govt demarcation
  • 3 National Good Friday: Fort Portal tightens security amid ADF threats
  • 4 National Mao, law firm clash over court rulings
  • 5 National Uganda all smiles after Kenya clears fuel deal