Expect better fuel prices soon - UNOC

The Uganda National Oil Company will receive a license to import fuel directly from the Kenya Pipeline Company. Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa stated that a Ugandan team is currently in Nairobi to finalize processes following an executive order by President William Ruto to his oil department. It remains unclear how UNOC will proceed with the importation, particularly after Tanzania offered incentives for the Southern route. If a license is issued, UNOC will then begin dealings with a firm called Vito Bahrain to purchase fuel.