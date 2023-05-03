Exim Bank pledges to set up energy bank for African oil projects by 2023

The world’s biggest economies continue discussions to stop funding for overseas fossil fuel development, newcomers such as Uganda have hopes now pegged on other funders, such as the African oil and gas exporters and Exim bank, which during the recent oil and gas expo, pledged to have finalised setting up of an energy bank, which it is hoped will finance huge oil projects on the African continent by the end of the year 2023. Paul Murungi has more