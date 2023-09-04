Enterprise developmemt: Uganda gets business dev’t standards

Business development service providers will now be required to operate within the newly developed standards, launched today by the private sector foundation, Enterprise Uganda and the Federation of small and Medium Enterprises. The standards developed in part by master-card and the Africa Management Institute, are supposed to act as a guiding tool for BDS service providers to offer world-class business development services. The Uganda National Bureau of standard is yet to consider these standards and according to officials, the agency has already submitted the drafts to the East African Standard Council on services.