ECONOMIC STIMULUS: Government points to UGX 2.7 trillion in 2023&24 budget

Even though there may be no specific action called a stimulus, up to 2.7 trillion shillings allocated in the budget are naturally expected to act as a stimulus. According to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Ramathan Goobi, the Parish Development Model and Emyooga among other government initiatives are all money directed at stimulating business with household incomes in view.