ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS : Will Uganda sign EU agreement any time soon?

While Uganda was to sign the EU Economic Partnership Agreement with the rest of East Africa member states, Kenya and Rwanda broke ranks and signed. Burundi and Tanzania are still holding onto their cards. So Uganda is left on the fence at least by the look of things. Sources indicate that Uganda is more inclined to sign but it is not clear whether the issues of contention have been resolved yet. The EU-EAC EPA covers trade in goods and development cooperation.