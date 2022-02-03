ECONOMIC GROWTH: Gov’t, donors extend $50m for rural economy

A 5-year project named, the local economic growth support, targeting the rural economy, will see about one million people across Uganda’s rural areas mainly smallholder farmers in 17 rural districts, get support in livestock production, capital for the acquisition of farm equipment and seed capital into farmer groups. The local economic growth support and lives and livelihoods fund, an initiative of local government and donor partners was announced today.