Economic growth: Central bank; weak shilling pushing up prices

The Bank of Uganda has issued a warning today: the local currency remains exposed to elevated inflationary pressures as offshore investors pull funds from the domestic market, seeking higher yielding rates in other markets. Deputy Governor Michael Atingi Ego also stated that economic growth is likely to slow from earlier projections, owing to external risks such as the Middle East war and oil prices. According to the central bank, this state of affairs has prompted an increase in interest rates for the second time this year, to 10.25%. Malcolm Musiime reports.