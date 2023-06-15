EABC threatens to sue Kenya over ban on Ugandan milk

The East African Business Council has threatened to take legal action against the Kenyan Government, through the East African Court of Justice, over the blocking of Uganda’s milk from entering the Kenyan market. Speaking to NTV in Arusha Tanzania, the Chief Executive Officer of the East African Business Council, John Bosco Kaliisa revealed that blocking milk from Uganda to Kenya is an utter violation of the East African Common Market Protocol. #NTVNews #NTVTonight #NTVWeekendEdition