Drop in Inflation Fails to Translate to Lower Cost of Living

In measuring if economic policies have an effect on the cost of living, numbers are used. For instance, Uganda's inflation has dropped from as high as 10% to the current 7.6%, the bitter fact is prices don’t fall at the same pace as the slowing rate of inflation. Last week the central bank maintained its key lending rate at 10% with an aim of taming inflation. This is the cost of living for many households remains high.