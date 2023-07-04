Digitising Cooperatives: How safe is your data?

A cross-section of cooperative unions have raised concerns about the privacy of data, picked up and used by financial services firms offering e-services. Cooperators argue that the process of digitizing saccos gives exclusive rights to the fintech and often leaves them exposed. However, credit reference bureaus licensed by the Bank of Uganda have allayed these fears, saying financial data is protected under NITA-U and central bank guidelines. These views came up during international cooperatives day.