DFCU loan impairments affect profits

Directors of the Development Finance Company of Uganda Bank Limited (DFCU bank) are confident the bank is getting out of pandemic shocks to previous growth levels. Shareholders will this year take home some 8.17 shilling per share, on top of a lower tax profit compared to its peers. This performance was attributed to loan impairments, coupled with high legal costs the bank is meeting as a result of its case in London concerning the crane bank.