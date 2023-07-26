DFCU/Crane Bank Case: Ruling on jurisdiction reversed

The UK Court of Appeal has reversed a ruling of the High Court that earlier favored DFCU bank opening that UK courts have a jurisdiction to entertain, foreign cases of a commercial nature. In 2022 the high court of England sided with DFCU that the English courts had no jurisdiction to try the case or adjudication or litigation on matters on foreign commercial disputes and that this was purely within the ambits of the municipal law. DFCU has a window of up to 28 days to appeal to the supreme court. This suit did not determine the substantive issues of whether DFCU illegally queried assets of Crane Bank Ltd.